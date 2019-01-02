Senegalese defender cleared to play with Barcelona first team

Senegalese defender Moussa Wagué is cleared to play with Barcelona first team due to a bureaucratic mix-up.
The Senegalese right-back is cleared and free to feature with the Barcelona first team after impressing with Barcelona B and is currently training with the first team.
Mundo Deportivo is calling him “the other winter reinforcement after Jeison Murillo” as Wagué can make his debut starting this weekend against Getafe.
The 19-year old was part of the Senegalese team that played at the 2018 World Cup and scored against Japan in their second group game.
The idea is that he'll compete with Nelson Semedo for a starting spot at right back at Barcelona and this would allow Sergi Roberto to move into midfield.
Wagué has also impressed many with his quality in attack and defense.