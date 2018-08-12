Solomon Asante hits double in Phoenix Rising 3-4 defeat to Orange County

Ghanaian international Solomon Asante has netted a brace for his side, Phoenix Rising in their 4-3 defeat to Orange County in United Soccer League on Saturday night.
Orange Country opened the scoring from a wonderful strike by Michael Seaton on the 39th minute.
The second goal from Michael Seaton coupled with Aodhan Quinn, and Thomas Enevoldsen goals put the Orange County in a driving seat as they took a 4-0 lead.
Solomon Asante quickly gave Orange County something to think about as he pulled one back from a penalty spot on the 68th minute.
Devante Dubose scored on the 73rd minute to get his side back into the game.
The-27-year old scored in the injury time on the 94th minute but was not enough as the visitors won 4-3.
Solomon Asante's side had 6 shots on target whiles Orange County had 8 shots on target.