Solomon Asante hits double in Phoenix Rising 3-4 defeat to Orange County

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghanaian international Solomon Asante has netted a brace for his side, Phoenix Rising in their 4-3 defeat to Orange County in  United Soccer League on Saturday night.

Orange Country opened the scoring from a wonderful strike by Michael Seaton on the 39th minute.

The second goal from Michael Seaton coupled with Aodhan Quinn, and Thomas Enevoldsen goals put the Orange County in a driving seat as they took a 4-0 lead.

Solomon Asante quickly gave Orange County something to think about as he pulled one back from a penalty spot on the 68th minute.

Devante Dubose scored on the 73rd minute to get his side back into the game.

The-27-year old scored in the injury time on the 94th minute but was not enough as the visitors won 4-3.

Solomon Asante's side had 6 shots on target whiles Orange County had 8 shots on target.

