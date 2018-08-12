Andre Ayew makes his debut in Fenerbahce win

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian international Andre Ayew made his debut for Fenerbache as they beat Bursaspor 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The game was Ayew's first competitive match since he joined the side on loan from Swansea this summer.

The 28-year old was handed a starters’ shirt by coach Phillip Cocu but was substituted in the closing seconds of the game by Alper Potuk.

The former Marseille expressed his delight for playing his first game but says he is disappointed not to get a goal.



