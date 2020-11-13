Sports Ministry directs 2020/21 Ghana Premier League to be played behind closed doors

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has ordered that the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League matches should be played behind closed doors.
According to the Ministry, this comes on the back of the recent spike in Ghana's COVID-19 cases.
President Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 update on September 20, 2020, eased restrictions on football and other contact sports, said fans would be allowed to watch their favourite clubs when the leagues resume.
"No spectators will be allowed at the training centres and when actual competition resumes sitting at all stadia would be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory."
With 2020/21 Ghana Premier League set to begin on Saturday, November 14 and fans eager to cheer their clubs at the match venues, their hopes have been shuttered with the latest news from the Sports Ministry.
In a statement issued by the Sports Ministry's Communications Directorate, it said that the increase in the number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has led to the decision for fans not to allowed to troop to the various stadia.
Ghana's Covid-19 case count stands at 1519.
"In line with the directives of CAF to organize football matches behind closed doors without spectators in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic spike globally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports directs that all sportings events including the premier football league matches should be organized behind closed doors and without spectators,'' the statement read.
"All teams must also ensure testing of their team members as required for matches. Any team without COVID-19 test clearance will not be allowed into any of our sporting facilities for training or matches."
"The Ministry wishes all teams well in the coming sporting events."