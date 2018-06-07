Support Black Stars in Iceland game in spite of #Number 12- Asamoah Gyan

The Captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has pleaded with Ghanaians to divert their attention from the Anas' expose and support the Black Stars ahead of their friendly match against Iceland today.
The Black Stars will take on Iceland at 8:00 pm in an International friendly game on Thursday June 7, 2018, but most Ghanaians are unaware due to the current agenda which is the Anas Number 12 expose.
Asamoah Gyan was not included in the Black Stars team for their two friendly games.
Ghana beat Japan 2-0 last week and this will be their second friendly game.
The game, which will be played at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Iceland will use it as a preparatory game ahead of the World Cup.
In spite of the difficult times, my plea is, as we leave the matters to the appropriate authorities, the National Team is out there in a friendly today and still deserves some support cos it's Ghana...#IstandwithmyCountry— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 7, 2018
The Anas' expose which unearths corruption in Ghana Football was premiered yesterday June 6, 2018, at the AICC and that has been the talk of town with many forgetting that the Black Stars are in action today.