Tennis star Andy Murray receives knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Sir Andy Murray has received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace - and said he wished his two young daughters had been there to see it.

Murray was dubbed a knight by Charles in recognition of his decorated tennis career in which he won three Grand Slams and several other titles.

Murray issued a statement after receiving his knighthood in which he spoke about his young family.

"I'm very proud to receive it. It's a nice day to spend with my family - my wife and parents are here," said Murray. "I'd have liked to [have brought] my kids but I think they're a bit young. I'll show them the medal when I get home."

Sir Andy and wife Kim are the proud parents of three-year-old Sophia Olivia and 18-month-old Edie.