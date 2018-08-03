Zylofon Cash Premier League should be truncated - Micky Charles

The Onwer of Ghana's Division One Club, Techiman City, Micky Charles has revealed his support for the call on truncating the suspended 2017/2018 Zylofon Cash Premier League following Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece.
The local league was suspended following Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece which captured over 70 referees taking bribes to influence various matches.
FIFA has appointed a liaison team to preside over football administrations in Ghana due to the banned on GFA officials which is preventing them from carrying out their duties.
The Techiman City bankroller has therefore suggested that the 2017/2018 league be synchronized, thus to be at par with the European leagues.
"During our three-day summit in Cape Coast, we agreed to synchronize the league to be the same as European leagues. The major leagues will be starting soon if they start, how do we be at par with them?", Micky told Ahotor FM in Accra which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana.
"So I think the league should be truncated. It is null and void, no promotion, no demotion, we should plead with GHALCA to talk to the government to convince corporate Ghana for help.
Read also:Government to settle all GFA workers- Dan Kweku Yeboah
"With our players having played the elite competition, we should then get an institution that will deal with the reforms within eight to nine months and we would be done", he added.
Read also:Patrick Twumasi starts training with Deportivo Alaves
The CAF/FIFA Liaison team are currently in talks with GHALCA regarding the way forward of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.