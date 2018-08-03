Patrick Twumasi starts training with Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Twumasi has commenced training with his new club Deportivo Alaves after he completed his move to the Spanish side.
The 24-year-old completed his medicals and was unveiled yesterday on 2, August 2018 as a Deportivo Alaves player.
Patrick Twumasi signed from FC Astana in the Kazakhstan Premier League on a four-year deal.
Patrick Twumasi has commenced training with his teammates at the club.
Patrick Twumasi gets the opportunity to be reunited with his black stars teammate Mubarak Wakaso who has been at the club.
Deportivo Alaves finished the 2017/18 season with 47 points, 14th on the league log.
The 24-year-old bagged in 18 goals, registering 3 assists in a total of 29 matches played last season for FC Astana.