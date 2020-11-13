The most incredible thing in my life - Wakaso after winning Chinese Super League title

Mubarak Wakaso cannot hold his joy after winning his first title with Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning.
The Ghana international was on top of his game to help his outfit beat Guangzhou FC in their 2-1 the Chinese Super Liga play-off final at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.
Goals from Italian striker Eder Martins and Brazilian star Alex Teixeira catapulted the Blue and Yellows to the trophy as Wei Shihao’ 61st-minute drive was not enough for the home side.
The first leg of the encounter played at the same venue ended in a goalless stalemate but Wakaso and his charges lifted their game to be crowned champions.
Wakaso lasted the entire duration of the game, marshalling the midfield for the home side in a fiercely contested clash.
The midfielder has taken to social media to express his joy after powering his club to the 2020 Chinese Super League title.
He was named in CK Akonnor squad for the doubleheader clash against Sudan. However, due to club commitment, he missed the first leg which Ghana won 2-0 on Thursday.
He is expected to meet the team in Sudan for the reverse fixture on November 17.