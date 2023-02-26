Tottenham beat Chelsea to increase pressure on Potter

Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish with a 2-0 London derby win over Chelsea that increases the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.
Oliver Skipp's thumping 20-yard effort just after the interval put the hosts in command and their victory was sealed when Harry Kane turned home Eric Dier's knock-down late on.
While the majority of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were in celebratory mood in the final stages, Kane's goal saw visiting supporters head for the exit as Chelsea's recent woes continued.
The Blues have now won just two of their previous 15 top-flight matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.
Tottenham sit fourth in the table, four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.
The hosts had come closest to breaking the deadlock in the early stages when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his deflected effort go past a motionless Kepa Arrizabalaga but hit the right-hand post.
The biggest talking point of an underwhelming first half was referee Stuart Attwell's initial decision to send off Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after a melee that saw visiting forward Kai Havertz and home defender Emerson Royal booked.
Having administered yellow cards to those players, Attwell dismissed the Morocco winger for a raised arm on the advice of his assistant referee before downgrading it to a yellow after the video assistant referee recommended that the official review his decision.
BBC