U-20 AFCON: Karim Zito makes changes to Black Satellites line up against Cameroon

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has made changes to his starting line up for today’s crunch quarterfinal game against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations.
Former U17 captain Uzair Alhassan has been drafted in to replace Nathaniel Adjei who has been ruled out of the match.
Uzair will partner Frank Kwabena Assinki in central defense with Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Philomon Baffour on the left and right respectively.
In midfield Emmanuel Essiam and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will start with Patrick Mensah also brought in for today’s game.
Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Captain for the side Afriyie Barnie who came on as substitutes in all three group matches have been handed a starting roles today.
Upfront for the Black Satellites will be Percious Boah who grabbed a brace in the opening match against Tanzania.
The game is expected to kick off at 4pm GMT at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.
Below is Ghana’s XI vs Cameroon:
21. Danlad Ibrahim
2. Philomon Baffour
5. Frank Kwabena Assinki
26. Uzair Alhassan
23. Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye
6. Emmanuel Essiam
13. Patrick Mensah
22. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
7. Mathew Anim Cudjoe
9. Percious Boah
10. Daniel Afriyie Barnie (C)
Subs
William Emmanuel Ensu (1), Nathaniel Adjei (4), Ivan Anokye Mensah (14), David Kudjo(12) Samuel Koshie Agbenyega (19) Frank Boateng (24), Emmanuel Agyemang Duah (25), James Ampofo(30), Ofori McCarthy (15), Joselpho Barnes (27)