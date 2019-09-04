U-23 AFCON Qualifiers: Algeria name final squad for Black Meteors clash

Head coach of Algeria U-23 Pierre-André Schürmann has named his 25-man squad for the CAF U-23 qualifier against the Black Meteors of Ghana.

The North African country will touch down in Ghana on Friday for the first leg tie before returning to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday.

The winner of the two-legged game qualifies for the CAF U23 championship in Egypt next year.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Below is the Algeria team:

Goalkeepers: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria

Defenders: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen, Khemaissia Anis, Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine

Midfielders: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef, Belarbi Kamel, Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem

Forwards: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria