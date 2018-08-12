U20 AYQ: Black Satellites qualify after Benin draw

The Black Satellites of Ghana have secured their qualification for the African Youth Championship next year as they held Benin to a 1-1 draw in Cotonou, Benin.
Odo Chabi Bio gave Benin the hope of qualifying as he scored a fine finish to put his side head in the 57th minute.
Ahiabu Prosper restored parity to put in a driving seat on aggregate.
Benin failed to add goals to their tally in the game as the match ended in a scoring draw, thus, Ghana qualifying on the aggregate 2-4 after the Satellites 3-1 victory back in Ghana.
The Black Satellites have finally qualified after missing out in the previous edition held in Zambia last year.