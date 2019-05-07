UCL: I won't celebrate against Liverpool at Anfield if I score- Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he will not celebrate if he scores against Liverpool at Anfield in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.
Suarez, who left Liverpool in 2014 after three-and-a-half seasons, scored and then celebrated in Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg win at the Nou Camp.
The Uruguayan apologised for celebrating last week and says he "respects" Liverpool fans.
"I think people know the work I did here," said Suarez.
"I think there will be more applause than whistles. There may be quite a few who are not happy but I think there will be more who are happy and grateful."
He added: "Celebrating the goal last week, people who know about football, who love this sport, know about the importance of this.
Read also: UCL Semis: Liverpool dealt big blow as Salah misses Barca clash
"I have all the respect in the world for the Liverpool fans. Because I scored and celebrated with my fans, I say sorry.
"Obviously, it is clear that if I score a goal against Liverpool I won't celebrate it in the same way."
Suarez who scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Anfield club, added: "Being captain of Liverpool was one of the proudest moments of my career. It is something I won't forget. Playing in the elite with Barcelona was because of Liverpool and what they made me."
Source: bbc