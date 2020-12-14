Prime News Ghana

UCL last 16 draw: Atlético Madrid paired against Chelsea, PSG play Barcelona

By Vincent Ashitey
The last 16 draw for the Champions League has been revealed with some mouth-watering ties.

The event took place on Monday, December 14 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.

The knockout phase will begin in February.

Germany club Borussia Mönchengladbach will face Man City who has reached the quarter-final of the competition in 5 of the last six season.

Lazio will be locking horns with defending champions and six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Three times finalist Atletico Madrid have booked a date with Chelsea.

Neymar's PSG have a duel with Messi's Barcelona. 

The draw below

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City 

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Porto vs Juventus 

Barcelona  vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Atalanta

Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea

The home teams will host the first leg.

First legs: 17/18/24/25 February

Second legs: 10/11/17/18 March

 