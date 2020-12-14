UCL last 16 draw: Atlético Madrid paired against Chelsea, PSG play Barcelona

The last 16 draw for the Champions League has been revealed with some mouth-watering ties.
The event took place on Monday, December 14 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.
The knockout phase will begin in February.
Germany club Borussia Mönchengladbach will face Man City who has reached the quarter-final of the competition in 5 of the last six season.
Lazio will be locking horns with defending champions and six-time winners Bayern Munich.
Three times finalist Atletico Madrid have booked a date with Chelsea.
Neymar's PSG have a duel with Messi's Barcelona.
The draw below
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Leipzig vs Liverpool
Porto vs Juventus
Barcelona vs PSG
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea
The home teams will host the first leg.
First legs: 17/18/24/25 February
Second legs: 10/11/17/18 March