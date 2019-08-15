UEFA announce final three for Men's Footballer of the Year

UEFA have announced the nominees for Men's Player of the Year.
The list includes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk battling to be named UEFA Men's Player of the Year after making the three-man shortlist.
The winner will be announced - alongside the UEFA Women's Player of the Year - during the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, August 29.
Van Dijk is up for the award following a fine time of late with Liverpool, playing an influential role as they won the Champions League before going on to win the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.
The 28-year-old imposing centre-back also reached the UEFA Nations League final with Holland earlier in the summer.
Meanwhile, Messi finished top goalscorer in the Champions League and picked up the European Golden Shoe, as well as claiming his 10th La Liga title with Barcelona.
And finally Ronaldo made the shortlist after claiming his first Serie A title with Juventus before winning the Nations League, in which he was named top scorer at the finals.
Source: dailymail