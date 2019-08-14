UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea to lift trophy

Goalkeeper Adrian was the hero on the day as he helped Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to clinch the Uefa Super Cup.
Jurgen Klopp troops beat the London side 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 scoreline in 120 minutes of action.
In a lively first half in Istanbul, it was Oliver Giroud who shot Chelsea into the lead after a clever movement from Christian Pulisic sending the lanky striker through on as he poked home.
Chelsea made it 2-0 in the 40th minute but their goal was disallowed following a VAR review.
Jurgen Klopp after the break introduced Firmino in place of Oxlade Chamberlain and his tactical substitution paid off.
Liverpool who were second best in the first half restored parity into 2nd half trough Sadio Mane after Robert Firmino squared the ball to Mane who tapped home into an empty net.
The two sides couldn't add to the scoreline as the game went in into extra time.
Mane made it 2-1 for Liverpool five minutes into extra time making it his second on the night and Jorginho levelled the scores for Chelsea from the spot 6 minutes later.
Tammy Abraham missed his kick as Liverpool clinched the Super Cup.