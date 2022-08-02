Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala arrives in Ghana to complete Kotoko move

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala has arrived in Ghana to complete his move to Asante Kotoko.
The forward is set to complete his switch to Asante Kotoko SC ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.
The yet-to-be New Kotoko striker has agreed two-year contract terms awaiting paper works.
The 23-year-old will sign a deal to keep him at the two-time CAF Champions League winners until 2024 after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).
The prolific striker was heavily linked with a switch to Asante Kotoko in the last two transfer window but the contractual obligations laid by URA FC forced the Ghanaian giants to back out of the negotiations.