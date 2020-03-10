Victorien Adebayor becomes second winner of Nasco Player of the Month award

Inter Allies marksman Victorien Adje Adebayor has been adjudged as the winner of Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February, becoming the person to claim the accolade after Yahaya Mohammed.
The Nigerien international saw off competition from Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Sulley Ibrahim (Great Olympics), Caleb Amankwah (Aduana Stars) and Salifu Ibrahim (Eleven Wonders) as his seven goals in the month under review was enough to win him the award.
A GFA statement read: Inter Allies attacker, Victorien Adje Adebayor has been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February.
The winger became the league’s leading scorer (11 goals) with an incredible streak of seven goals in five matches during this period. These goals included a brace each in two consecutive away matches at Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.
He also contributed two assists while winning the NASCO man-of-the-match awards thrice.
Victorien Adebayor beat off competition from Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Sulley Ibrahim (Great Olympics), Caleb Amankwah (Aduana Stars) and Salifu Ibrahim (Eleven Wonders).
Earlier on Inter Allies trainer, Henrik Lehm scooped Nasco Premier League Coach of the month for February.
His triumph came after recording three victories and a draw and defeat in the month under review. He edged Yaw Acheampong (Elmina Sharks), Edward Odoom (Hearts of Oak), Ignatius Osei Fosu (Eleven Wonders) and Dr Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC) to become the second coach to win the award after Berekum Chelsea’s Joseph Asare Bediako.