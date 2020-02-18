Victorien Adebayor breaks Inter Allies goal scoring record

Victorien Adebayor is now Inter Allies' all-time top scorer.
Adebayor's hot scoring streak has seen him become the club's record goalscorer in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The red-hot striker's double over the weekend against Chelsea moved him to 10 goals in 9 appearances, hence becoming the all-time top scorer of the 'Elevn is to One'.
The Nigerien International is on 10 goals and ahead of Sheriff Deo Mohammed and Frederick Boateng who both recorded 9 goals apiece in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 season respectively.
Adebayor, however, achieved his feat after playing in only 9 league matches and is on track to further extend his record with the league yet to reach the halfway mark.
He is currently the joint top scorer of the league with Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed. The duo are being chased by Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang and Prince Kwabena Adu of Bechem United sit joint-third on the scorers' chart with seven goals each while King Faisal's Osman Ibrahim has six goals to his name
Adebayor will be seeking to add to his tally when Inter Allies slug it out with Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League matchday 11 fixture.
The Eleven is to One are 9th on the standings with 14 points.