Video: Anas release Kwasi Nyantakyi's 'taking over'

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has released another excerpt of his yet to be premiered Number 12 expose which captured Ghana Football Association President (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi.
The video captures the embattled GFA boss talking about starting a business and taking over the whole country.
President Akufo-Addo on May 22, 2018, ordered the arrest of the GFA President and he is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
Kwesi Nyantakyi was allegedly captured in the yet to premiered Anas expose where he was using the name of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to extort money from some investors.