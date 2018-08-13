Video: Frank Acheampong scores his 12th goal for TEDA

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong scored his 12th goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA as they beat  Henan Jianye 2-0 in the Chinese Sper League.

The game played on Sunday saw the Ghanaian put up another splendid performance which saw him register a goal.

The Ghana international initiated the move and sublimely finished off by slotting past the Henan Jianye goalkeeper.



Johnathan scored the second goal in the 44th minute to wrap up the win.

