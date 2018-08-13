Video: Frank Acheampong scores his 12th goal for TEDA

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong scored his 12th goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA as they beat Henan Jianye 2-0 in the Chinese Sper League.
The game played on Sunday saw the Ghanaian put up another splendid performance which saw him register a goal.
The Ghana international initiated the move and sublimely finished off by slotting past the Henan Jianye goalkeeper.
#TEDAJianye Tianjin TEDA 2-0 Henan Jianye, the week 17 of #CSL2018, highlights. pic.twitter.com/sX5NXLrrr0— Football China (@footballchina) August 10, 2018
Johnathan scored the second goal in the 44th minute to wrap up the win.
