Frank Acheampong scores his 11th goal in the Chinese Super League

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong missed a penalty but recovered to score his 11th goal for Tianjin Teda who beat Hebei 2-1 in the Chinese Super League.
The game was played on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Tianjin had lost 3-0 in their previous game against Guangzhou Evergrande but picked themselves up to beat Hebei.
However, they were pegged back after Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi scored from the spot in the 18th minute to hand the hosts the lead.
Tianjin were presented with a big opportunity to level the scoreline but they fluffed the chance after Acheampong missed from 12 yards.
Acheampong then made amends for his penalty miss as he scored in the 63rd minute to pull parity before substitute Weijun Xie grabbed the winner for the visitors in the 88th minute.
This is the 11th goal the Black Stars forward had scored for Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League.