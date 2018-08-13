Asante Kotoko dissolves management team

Asante Kotoko S.C have dissolved their management team with immediate effect, a decision by the Executive Chairman Prof. Dr Kwame Kyei.
Asante Kotoko released a statement on Monday 13th, August 2018 on the dissolution of their management team with immediate effect.
According to the statement, Dr. Kwame Kyei wishes the dissolved management team well and assured the fans of announcing a new management team soon.
PRESS RELEASE: Asante Kotoko SC dissolves.... #AKSC pic.twitter.com/NeIT8dhepJ— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 13, 2018
The team recently arrived in Ghana after their 1-1 draw against Simba S.C in Tanzania, in an international friendly match on