Video: Hearts of Oak make light work of Dreams FC to go 3rd

Hearts of Oak made light work of Dreams FC in their Ghana Premier League matchday 27 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Buoyed by last week's win over Eleven Wonders, the Phobians beat the Dawu-based side 3-1 to make it two victories in a row.
Samuel Boadu's side started the game in an impressive manner scoring within 5 minutes after Daniel Afryie Barnieh's strike.
Check out Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's opener for Hearts!!
— StarTimes Ghana (@startimesghana) May 1, 2022
Minutes later the defending champions doubled their lead courtesy Seidu Suraj's strike from outside the box in the 12th minute.
An absolute beauty of a goal from Suraj Seidu!🔥
— StarTimes Ghana (@startimesghana) May 1, 2022
Boateng Mensah pulled one back for Dreams from the spot before half time.
Agyenim Boateng did not miss from the spot!
— StarTimes Ghana (@startimesghana) May 1, 2022
After the break, the Still Believe lads were pressured and as a result, Abdul Jalilu scored an own goal to make it 3-1 for Hearts of Oak in the 49th minute.
Jalilu's header gifts Hearts a goal!
— StarTimes Ghana (@startimesghana) May 1, 2022
Meanwhile, Samuel Boadu has defeated Dreams FC as a coach for the first time since joining the Phobian club.
He has now won one, drawn and lost apiece in the three games he has played against Dreams FC.
The win sends Hearts of Oak to the 3rd position with 45 points whereas Dreams FC occupies the 13th position with 32 points after 27 matches.