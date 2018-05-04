WAFA forward Aminu Mohammed in Spain to access knee injury

By Mutala Yakubu
WAFA forward Mohammed Aminu
West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) Striker, Aminu Mohammed, has arrived in Spain to access the extent of a knee injury he sustained.

The Former U-17 star may face a lengthy spell on the sideline after picking up an injury in match day four of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) against Elmina Sharks played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A statement on the club's social media accounts read: ''Aminu Mohammed is in Spain for observation by doctors on the knee injury he sustained playing in the Ghana Premier League".

Aminu did not play WAFA's game against Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.

Mohammed Aminu won Player of the month for MarchMohammed Aminu won Player of the month for March

Mohammed Aminu scored three goals in four matches for WAFA and was named Player of the month for March.

