WAFA forward Aminu Mohammed in Spain to access knee injury

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) Striker, Aminu Mohammed, has arrived in Spain to access the extent of a knee injury he sustained.
The Former U-17 star may face a lengthy spell on the sideline after picking up an injury in match day four of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) against Elmina Sharks played at the Baba Yara Stadium.
A statement on the club's social media accounts read: ''Aminu Mohammed is in Spain for observation by doctors on the knee injury he sustained playing in the Ghana Premier League".
Aminu did not play WAFA's game against Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.
Read also:WAFA coach Klaus Rasmussen quits
Mohammed Aminu scored three goals in four matches for WAFA and was named Player of the month for March.
Latest Ghana Sports News