WAFU Cup of Nations: Black Satellites beat Niger in friendly ahead of Burkina Faso clash

The Black Satellites of Ghana stepped up preparations for Saturday’s essential game in opposition to Burkina Faso with a friendly against Niger (U17) on Wednesday morning.
Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the opening group match on Sunday leaving the defending champions no choice but to win on Saturday to book a spot in the semis.
After Sunday’s defeat, Coach Abdul Karim’s side had a lightweight restoration session on Monday and switched into full training on Tuesday at the Military Park in Niamey.
The training match which was performed at the Fenifoot Training centre was to present the technical a possibility to check their methods for Saturday’s must-win game in opposition to the Burkinabe.
The friendly match ended 1-0 in favour of the Black Satellites with a few of the gamers who didn’t begin in opposition to Nigeria getting alternatives to play.
The Black Satellites is expected to train again on Thursday and Friday earlier ahead of the match against Burkina Faso scheduled for a 5pm (4pm GMT) kick-off at the Stade General Seyni Kouantche in Niamey.