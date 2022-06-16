WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations: Black Starlets battle Togo in make-or-break affair today

The Black Starlets of Ghana will later today go head-to-head against Togo for a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.
Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will be hoping to get his first win when the Black Starlets come up against Togo in their final group game in the 2022 WAFU-B U17 Tournament.
The junior national team will secure qualification to the semis with a win over Togo in the match which will be played on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium at 4pm.
The Starlets are eager to put last Saturday’s loss to Nigeria behind them and restore their pride in Friday’s game.
Coach Fabin believes his team has put the game against Nigeria behind them and are well–conditioned for final group game against Togo.
“We have taken time to analyze our last match and identified the errors and situations that went against us.
“Our training sessions have been to correct all the loopholes and to strategize for our next opponents. We had a very intensive tactical session today and we are well prepared to go all out for a win tomorrow (Friday)”, the Coach said.
Meanwhile, the Black Starlets has received injury boost ahead of Friday game, following the return of Yakubu Adams from injury.
The midfielder suffered a knock in the opener against Nigeria on Saturday.