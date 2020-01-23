We are not under pressure to deliver - Legon Cities striker Panagiotis Papadopoulos

Legon Cities striker Panagiotis Papadopoulos has dismissed assertions that the team is under pressure to achieve results due to how well the Royals are being branded.
Legon Cities have won a lot of supporters hearts due to the massive efforts their marketing department have done with the branding of the team from the change of name, to how they announce their signings which have been compared to international standards.
However, Greece international Panagiotis Papadopoulos said the playing body is only focused on the activities on the pitch and are bent on recording their first win come Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
" Our marketing team are doing a great job but that does not put pressure on us... It is our job to play and do well on the pitch and come Friday we will hope to get the best of results, fans should not give up on us now"
Legon Cities hosts Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League on Friday, January 24. at 6:00 pm and Hiplife artiste Samuel Adu Frimpong known in music circles as Medikal will be performing on the night.
The ticket prices for the clash cost GHȼ10 and GHȼ15 for Popular Stand and Centre Line respectively while VIP Lower and Upper is been sold at GHȼ25.
The Royals have had a difficult start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign, they lie fifteen on the log with 3 points.
