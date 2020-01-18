PHOTOS: Legon Cities donates to CILIA orphanage in Sunyani

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities has made a donation to the CILIA orphanage in Yawhima, Sunyani.
The GPL side playing as a guest to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on matchday 5. Ahead of the clash, Legon Cities made a stop in Sunyani and donated some items to the Cilia orphanage.
The club tweeted: Ahead of our game against Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday, our CSR activities was in motion as we made a presentation to the CILIA Orphanage in Yawhima, Sunyani...We are filled with joy as a club to put some smiles on the faces of the underprivileged kids in here..#Legoncitiesfc
The team further took the opportunity to interact with Nananom in Yawhima, Sunyani to seek their support ahead of our game in Dormaa.
Legon Cities are in search of their first win of this season’s Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.
The visitors face a daunting task playing away to the defending champions at Nana Agyeman Badu Park.
Legon Cities lie 13th on the standings having drawn 3 and lost a match.