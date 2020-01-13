We'll deal ruthlessly with any club or official who breached our regulations and disciplinary code - GFA on Baba Yara incident

The Ghana Football Association has moved swiftly to condemn the incident that occurred at the Baba Yara Stadium after Kotoko lost 1-0 Berekum Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League game.
Following Asante Kotoko’s shocking 1-0 home defeat to Berekum Chelsea, the club’s supporters vehemently protested against referee Charles Bulu as they believed he was biased on the day.
They threw objects onto the pitch and vowed to attack the referee which resulted in a scuffle between themselves and the police.
This led to a shooting incident that saw a fan hit and injured badly, he was rushed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital for emergency treatment.
The GFA said they will stick to their rules and regulations and punish the club likely to be Kotoko which was wrong on the day.
GFA CONDEMNS UNFORTUNATE INCIDENTS AT THE BABA YARA STADIUM, KUMASI
The Ghana Football Association has learnt with extreme disappointment the unfortunate incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.
We are saddened by reports of injuries to football fans and the hospitalization of a fan, following an alleged gun shooting incident.
Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for speedy recovery.
The Ghana Football Association takes a dim view of violence at all league centres across the country and totally condemns what may have precipitated the unfortunate development at the Baba Yara Stadium.
While we conduct our own inquest from our designated matchday officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident.
The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero tolerance for violence, and in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.
Once again, we wish the injured speedy recovery.
SIGNED:
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT