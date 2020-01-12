GPL Matchday 3 : Hearts of Oak grab first win, Chelsea stun Kotoko at home

Accra Hearts of Oak finally recorded a win in the Ghana Premier League after suffering two defeats in the opening two games.
Hearts who sacked their coach Kim Grant before their game against Medeama needed a win against Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium to bring back their confidence.
The coach Nii Odoom made a host of changes in the squad and that reflected in their play.
They started the brighter of the two sides, created chances but could not score.
READ ALSO: We will bring the image of the Ghana Premier League to international standards - StarTimes
They had the breakthrough in the 31st minute after former Dwarfs striker Joseph Esso scored from a set-piece.
Hearts dominated the first half as it ended 1-0. They began the second half like the first and doubled their lead from another set-piece this time from Kofi Kodzi.
Dwarfs reduced the deficit in the 69th minute but Hearts held on for their first victory.
At the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea. A strike from Kofi Owusu in the 5th minute gave them a famous victory.
Full results
Aduana 2-1 King Faisal
Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea
AshGold 2-0 Eleven Wonders
Bechem United 1-0 Great Olympics
Dreams FC 0-0 Legon Cities
Elmina Sharks 0-0 WADA
Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dwarfs
Karela 2-1 Inter Allies