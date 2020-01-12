Kotoko fan hit by stray bullet at the Baba Yara Stadium in critical condition

A Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan was hit by a stray bullet after their defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium.
There were reports he had passed on but Management member of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah has confirmed that he is not dead but rather in a critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Speaking to Joy FM, he disclosed that the fan who was hit by the police is receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.
''The fan who was hit by the police is till at the emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital. He's not dead, as is being speculated.''
The incident happened after Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.
A defeat that has ended their perfect start to the 2019/20 season following their wins against Eleven Wonders and Legon Cities respectively.
Earlier, there had been a confrontation between Kotoko fans and security during the match. The fans, unhappy with some refereeing decisions, started throwing bottles and sachets of water onto the field. This halted the game for several minutes towards the end.
After the match, referee, Charles Bulu and his assistant had to be heavily guarded before being able to leave the pitch.