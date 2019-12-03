We play to defend Kotoko's badge not coaches - Felix Annan

Goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko Felix Annan has stated that the players are always bent on defending the clubs badge irrespective of the coach at the helm of affairs.
The Porcupine are heading into the start of the upcoming season without a head coach after the sacking of Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zacharissen.
However, Annan who doubles as the skipper for the Kumasi-based club said the players will be giving their all in spite of you who remains the substantive coach.
"I have always said that as a player you always have to play for the badge, you don’t have to play because of a particular coach," Annan told Graphic Sports.
"You signed a contract with Kotoko so you just have to do your job for the club. Irrespective of who is there, you have to do your job.
"There have subsequently been caretaker coaches appointed so we have to give them the needed respect as players so we can move forward."
Throughout the week a host of names including Maxwell Kotoko and former Hearts of Oak manager Frank Nuttal have been linked to the vacant coaching role of Asante Kotoko but Felix Annan has stressed that the players are focused on delivering on the field whilst management takes care of such matters.
"I don’t know the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. For me I have always said that you can’t say because the coach is not there, you are not going to play.
"We have to play because we are players and we have contracts and even though there is no coach now, it is not our job.
“Our job is to play for the club. It is not our job as players to appoint coaches, so right now, whoever has been appointed to take care of the club, we'll take that person as our coach and work hard so we achieve our aim of winning and ultimately, being champions.”