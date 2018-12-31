West Ham confirm signing of Samir Nasri on short-term deal

West Ham have completed the signing of former Manchester City star Samir Nasri on a short-term contract.
The former France midfielder is free to play once again after serving an 18-month Anti-Doping ban. The suspension followed a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code and Uefa’s doping regulations after intravenously receiving 500 millilitres of sterile water containing nutrients while on holiday in Los Angeles in December 2016.
With the Hammers short in midfield after injuries to summer signings Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, as well as Manuel Lanzini, Manuel Pellegrini has turned to Nasri, who shone under the Chilean in City’s 2014 title-winning season scoring in a 2-0 over West Ham to seal the trophy, to lend a helping hand.
“You choose a club and a project because of the ambition, and I think that West Ham has everything to be one of the biggest clubs in London, for sure," Nasri said.
"I mean, 60,000 people every game at home. We play in the Olympic Stadium. The training ground is there and you have owners who wants to invest and have a good team. Everything is there to be doing great things.
“Coming back to the most competitive league in the world, with a team full of ambition with a manager that I know. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m really excited about it."
Nasri, 31, has been training with the east London club since November and has penned a highly incentivised short-term deal, with the Hammers having the option to extend the contract come the end of the season.
After initial doubts over his fitness Nasri's work in recent weeks has been enough to sway Pellegrini towards offering a deal. Nasri, who will wear the No.18 shirt, is eligible to face Brighton on January 2, though it could still be a while before he is match fit once more.
Source: Evening Standard