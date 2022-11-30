World Cup 2022: Game against Uruguay just like every other match - Otto Addo

Otto Addo has described the Black Stars game against Uruguay as normal, saying he is personally not seeking for revenge against the South Americans.
Ghana and Uruguay face off in another terrific match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 15:00 GMT in the final group H game.
The two sides are in search of a ticket to the Round of 16 with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament whiles the Uruguayans are desperately in need of a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.
The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident as Ghana eventually bowed out of the tournament on penalty shootouts.
"Yeah just like every other match, surely we want to win this game, the good thing is even if it’s a draw", he told ghanafa.org.
"I'm not really thinking about revenge, for me it’s a normal game. For me I was also sad when I watched the scene, it was a big chance for Ghana to proceed to the next stage''.
"But It's 12 years ago, now it’s a different match with different approach. So, I don’t see it as a revenge. I am not a person who IS seeking for a revenge and as a strong believer, if you don't seek for revenges for these things, sometimes you get more blessings from God. We try to do our best to win this match and we confident we can beat them", Otto Addo added.