Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 8: AshantiGold go top, Legon Cities win first game of the season

Ashantigold moved top of the Ghana Premier League after pipping Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Gladson Awako fired home side in front inside 14 minutes before Ashantigold found the equalizer through Amos Addai on the stroke of half time and Yaw Annor scoring the winner just two minutes into the second half to pick up the away win.
In Dawu, Precious Boah’s double gave Dreams FC a first win in 6 games after he scored twice late in the game to give Dreams a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs and only their second win of the season.
Berekum Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 win over visiting Inter Allies at the Berekum Golden City Park.
Paul Atta Agyei’s 12th minute goal proved to be enough for Chelsea who secured a second win of the campaign.
Bechem United and King Faisal shared the spoils with Moro Salifu’s 45th minute opener being cancelled out by Kwame Peprah’s 48th minute strike.
In Techiman, Eleven Wonders asserted their dominance over Karela United with a thumping 3-1 victory.
Mohammed Tetteh Nortey shot Ignatius Osei Fosu’s men in front in the 25th minute but Diawisie Taylor levelled for Karela in the 75th minute with his 6th goal in just 8 games this season.
However, two late goals from Nana Kobina Osoh and George Amponsah sealed the win for Wonders, who remain unbeaten in 3 games against Karela in the Premier League.
On Saturday, Medeama secured a first home win of the season when they beat Aduana Stars 2-1, while Legon Cities got their first win of the season on Friday night with a 1-0 result against WAFA.
Ten-man Elmina Sharks held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 stalemate at the Nduom Sports Complex. Victor Aidoo's second-half header cancelled out James Bissue's opener for Sharks as the two teams shared spoils.
Asante Kotoko will today play as guest to Liberty Professionals at 3:00 pm.
Match Week 8 Results
Friday
Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA
Saturday
Medeama 2-1 Aduana
Sunday
Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela
Great Olympics 1-2 Ashantigold
Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal
Dreams 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies
Elmina Skarks 1-1 Hearts of Oak