Yaw Annor wins Ghana Premier League golden boot

AshantiGold attacker Yaw Annor has won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League goal king after his brace against Bibiani Gold Stars.
The attacker scored 22 goals to be crowned the goal king in the just-ended campaign.
His 22 strikes has seen him equalled former Hearts of Oak striker Ishmael Addo's 21-year record of twenty-two (22) goals in a single Ghana Premier League season.
His brace against Goldstars has also won him the Ghana Premier League goal king gong at the expense of Asante Kotoko’s Frank Mbella who scored 21 goals.
Yaw Annor put up a splendid performance to help the miners secure a point against Bibiani Goldstars in the final day of the league season.
Ashantigold ended the first half with two goals lead courtesy Yaw Annor.
After the break, the Ghana Premier League newcomers fought to draw against the miners at the Duns Park.