ZCPL: Hearts share points with WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak, drew 0-0 with WAFA in the Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) matchday 13 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
It was a game of two halves as Hearts took control of the first half with WAFA dominating the second half.
In the 25th minute, William Dankyi-making his debut for the Phobians-made his way into the WAFA area and delivered a cross which found Isaac Mensah but his connection was shockingly wide.
On the half-hour mark, WAFA goalkeeper Prince Ato Bilson, who was handed a start with Richmond Ayi suspended-pulled off a great save to parry out Joseph Esso's connection after good play from Winful Cobbinah.
Before half time, Joseph Esso squandered a glorious opportunity could not turn in Cobbinah's low cross from the right but the striker-unmarked-shot off target with his connection.
WAFA were stronger and tactically disciplined in the second half.
In the 65th minute Umar Basiru had a juicy chance but his connection on Atte's cross from the right back too weak to beat goalkeeper Ben Mensah.
Seven minutes from time, Richard Danso entered the box and released a shot from his left foot but Mensah went down in time to deny the substitute from scoring.
The game eventually ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.