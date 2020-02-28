Coronavirus: South African orders repatriation of citizens in China

Bashiru Hayford confirms application for GFA technical director job Former head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Bashir Hayford has confirmed that…

Pope Francis sick a day after supporting coronavirus sufferers Pope Francis has come down with a “slight indisposition,” forcing him to cancel…

Japan to close all schools to halt spread of Coronavirus Japan is to ask all schools to close from Monday to prevent the spread of the…

Legon Cities' Latif Abubakar 'ready to seize opportunity' Legon Cities midfielder Latif Abubakar says he is ready to grab the opportunity…

FIFA bans league games from being played abroad FIFA have formally prohibited the playing of league matches overseas, meaning…

Release Dr Mac-Palm immediately - MP for Kpando Della Sowah member of Parliament for Kpando constituency in the Volta Region…

NDC youth wing demands payment of students loan The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding payment…

Risk of spread of Coronavirus now at global level – WHO Director-General The impact and risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus is now at a global…