Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Rafael Nadal cruises into Mexican Open final World number two Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Mexican Open by…

Pope Francis sick a day after supporting coronavirus sufferers Pope Francis has come down with a “slight indisposition,” forcing him to cancel…

Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Netherlands The first case of the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands was detected on…

CK Akonnor addresses media next week Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media next week…

Coronavirus: Three more cases confirmed in UK Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, including…

FIFA bans league games from being played abroad FIFA have formally prohibited the playing of league matches overseas, meaning…