Mafia distributes food to Italy's struggling residents

‘The faithful eight’ of Mfantsipim School Mfantsipim School is a high school in Cape Coast, in Ghana. It was established…

Elmina Sharks announce two signings Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have announced that they have beefed up…

India turns trains into COVID-19 isolation wards India is preparing for a potential surge in Covid-19 patients by tapping into…

Somalia now ready to test for coronavirus locally Somalia's health ministry has announced that the country is now able to test…