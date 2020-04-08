Tunisia: COVID-19 spreaders could be charged with manslaughter

The Tunisian authorities have warned that those infected with coronavirus who contaminate others and disobey government measures to halt its spread could be charged with manslaughter.
Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi said the government would strictly apply the law in order to fulfil its responsibility to protect the people.
Tunisia has imposed a night-time curfew and restrictions on movement during the day.
But the authorities say that around 1,000 people have been arrested for breaking the curfew at night and hundreds more for breaching daytime regulations
Source:BBC