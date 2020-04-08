Somalia now ready to test for coronavirus locally

Somalia's health ministry has announced that the country is now able to test for coronavirus at the capital, Mogadishu.
Previously samples were being flown over 1,200km (742 miles) away to Kenya's capital, Nairobi, for testing.
The ministry's National Public Health Research Laboratory (NPHRL) has now been equipped to carry out the tests.
Here is the ministry's tweet that showcased the laboratory;
Social embed from twitter
Somalia has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Source: BBC