Photos: Twin sisters pregnant for the same man

By Michael Klugey
A young man by name Keonyae Banks is currently trending on Social media after he revealed that his ‘twin’ girlfriend(s) are both pregnant for him they seem very okay with the development. 

Most ladies are known to easily get jealous when their man gives his attention to another lady. However, in this case, the twin sisters do not seem to mind having the same baby daddy.

Apparently, Banks after impregnating the twin sisters took to social media to Boast about the situation, the young man shared photos of his pregnant girlfriends.

He also accompanied the post with a caption that reads: “I bet ima the only n*gga y’all know wit twin baby mommas and both kool wit it #goat I need a show blood.” 

I bet ima the only nigga y’all know wit twin baby mommas and both kool wit it 😂😂 #goat I need a show blood 🗣

