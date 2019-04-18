Easter celebration: Traders complain of low sales (Video)

Traders at the Makola market in Accra have complained of low sales during this year's Easter season.
Speaking to PrimeNews, some of the traders said in recent times sales have been very low during festive seasons especially during Easter and this year's Easter is the same.
According to some of the traders, the government needs to help salvage the hardship in the economy because their businesses are not flourishing as expected.
Festive seasons, Easter and Christmas, used to be the seasons when most traders and shops make their profit from their products as most people turn to buy things for their family and loved ones.
But in recent times the trend in sales has changed, traders hardly make the needed profit from their shops.
This year's Easter will be celebrated from the 18th of April to the 22nd of April, 18th is Holy Thursday, 19th is Good Friday, 21st is Easter Sunday and 22nd is picnic celebration.
