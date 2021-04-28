Ghana’s GDP ranked 73rd globally

Ghana’s credit ratings fail to improve The first full sovereign credit rating of Ghana for 2021 was delivered last…

Malawi to destroy expired AstraZeneca vaccines Malawi has said it will go ahead and destroy more than 16,000 doses of expired…

Ghana Premier League fixtures from matchday 22 to 27 released The Ghana Premier League fixtures for the next five weeks have been released.

FDA sacks Head of Legal Affairs, Cynthia Dapaah-Ntow The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has sacked its Head of Legal Affairs, Mrs.…