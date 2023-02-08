NPA threatens legal action against 43 OMCs over PDM debt

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced its decision to take legal action against Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that have defaulted on the payment of Primary Distribution Margin (PDM) fund.
In a press statement sighted by Prime news, the NPA have given these defaulting OMCs up to February 22, 2023, to settle their outstanding debts.
"The management of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to advise the underlisted 43 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who are indebted to the Primary Distribution Margin (PDM) Fund to settle their debt by February 22, 2023, failing which the Authority shall publish the names of the Directors and Shareholders of the defaulting OMCs who fail to settle their debt within the said period as well as take any legal action without further recourse to them," a statement said.