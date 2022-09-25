Akufo-Akufo ‘booed’ during speech at 2022 Global Citizen Festival

President Akufo-Addo was booed when he was delivering a speech at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra.
Akufo-Addo however finished his keynote address amidst jeering from the crowd. He spoke about the government of Ghana’s involvement in eradicating poverty and upholding national unity.
Started off his speech with, “Ladies and gentlemen, I extend a hearty Akwaaba, our word of welcome, from a very hospitable people. To all of you, who have come from afar and wide, to our vibrant city of Accra, Ghana’s capital, to join us on this great occasion.” His Excellency addressed the impact of climate change and the Russian-Ukraine war on the economy of Ghana and the world.
President Nana Addo challenged the youth to be creative and fearless in finding solutions to world problems.
Global Citizen Festival saw a host of performances including Ghanaian stars Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog. Nigerian musicians Tems, Tiwa Savage, Oxalade also performed on the night with American musicians SZA and Usher Raymond IV crowing the show.