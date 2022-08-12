Usher, Stonebwoy, Tems, others to headline 2022 Global Citizen festival in Accra

Ghana will be hosting the Global Citizen Festival at Black Star Square on Saturday 24 September 2022.
The festival is a celebration of music and social change that brings together artistes, activists, world leaders and global citizens to demand urgent change on the world’s biggest issues.
Usher takes the stage as the headliner. Representing Ghana will be Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, among others.
READ ALSO: Video: Kizz Daniel apologises, agrees to compensate Tanzanian fans with free show
H E R and Stormzy will make a return to the Global Citizen stage, and SZA and Tems, who recently became the first African female musician to win Best International Act at the BET Awards, will also bring the house down in September.
What Is Global Citizen?
Global Citizen is an advocacy organisation that is dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW. We’ve grown and are continuing to grow the world’s largest movement of action-takers and impact-makers who are calling for urgent change to protect and uplift the world’s most vulnerable.
They take action by posting, tweeting, messaging, voting, signing, and calling to inspire those who can make things happen — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives.